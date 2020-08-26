How Much Should an Engagement Ring Cost? Akah & Claire are sharing their Proposal Story

Relationship vloggers Akah and Claire are back with a new episode of their vlog.

On this episode, they discuss how much a ring should be and the importance of a ring to a woman’s answer during proposal. In their words:

This video is a follow up to our Instagram post asking if the absence of a ring would determine the answer a woman would give at a proposal. The responses were hilarious but then we decided to tell our own ring story and share how much our ring is.

Watch this episode below: