Chicken, Sausage & Shrimps? Yassss to Chef Lola’s Jambalaya Pasta Recipe

We have this delightful, tasty looking chicken, sausage and shrimps jambalaya pasta recipe from food vlogger, Chef Lola and it’s definitely a must try!

Ingredients

4 tbsps. olive oil

1 pound chicken breast (cut into pieces)

½ pound shrimp deveined

½ pound andouille sausage sliced into half-inch thick pieces

2 tbsps. Cajun spice blend

½ cup red bell peppers diced

½ cup green bell peppers diced

¾ cup diced onion

3 cloves of garlic minced

1 tsp thyme

1 bay leaf

8 ounces tomato sauce

½ tsp red pepper flakes (or ¼ tsp Cayenne powder)

1 medium tomato diced

1 cup chicken broth

1 pound fettuccine pasta cooked al dente (don’t rinse!)

Salt and pepper to taste

Parsley and leftover minced bell peppers

It looks so delicious and you should absolutely try it!

Learn the process below: