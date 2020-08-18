Connect with us

News

The BN Style Recap: Here's How To Elevate Your Style Game This Week

BN TV News

"When they go low, We go high" - See Michelle Obama's Powerful Speech at the Democratic National Convention

News

Kiki Mordi's "BBC Africa Eye: Sex For Grades" Investigation has scored an Emmy Nomination

News

Burna Boy Is British GQ’s Hype For The Week

News

Social Distancing in WAEC Halls across Nigeria has Everyone Shook

News

August 29 - That’s When International Flights are Resuming

News

See What Dodos Uvieghara's Dark Skinned Girl Foundation Routine Consists of Right Now

News

Read Ruby Saleh's Emotional Tribute to Her Brother & Gokada Founder Fahim Saleh

News

Prince wins Betway's Arena Games & Housemates Get ready for the Party on #BBNaija Day 26

News

What the National Bureau of Statistics' Report on Unemployment Rate in Nigeria Really Says

News

The BN Style Recap: Here’s How To Elevate Your Style Game This Week

BellaNaija Style

Published

17 mins ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty, and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

@lilyafe

Best Dressed Of The Week, Week Of August 16th: Who Killed It In The Style Stakes?

@sharonooja

Our Top Beauty Instagrams This Week, August 16th : Who Was Your Fave?

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

This is Why Nigeria Needs to Pay Closer Attention to Its Aging Population

Grace Agada: Your Journey to Passive Income Starts HERE!

Here’s Why Men Should Have More Women As Their Role Models

#BellaNaijaMCM Gift Muoneke is Making Clean Electricity Available/Accessible Across Africa with Greenera Technologies

Adefolake Adekola: Recycling is Not Just a Way to Save the Environment… You Also Get to Get Your Coins

Advertisement
css.php