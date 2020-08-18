Everything Brands Need to Know About Fashion Law, With Kike Ojewale & Adebayo Oke-Lawal

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Adebayo Oke-Lawal‘s  Orange Culture continues its evolution, not just as a fashion brand or a toxic masculinity-defying movement, but also as a resource for young designers who want to build a brand as edifying as his own.

In a IGTV live interview session on the education platform launched by the brand Orange Mentorship,  the brands Founder and Creative Director Adebayo Oke-Lawal, discusses ‘ Fashion Law with Kike Ojewale

On their Instagram they shared:

Hope you’ve been enjoying the @orangementorship sessions over the past few weeks! Next in line is a session with @thevelveteenlawyer as she uses her experience in entertainment law and mediating legalities in the creative scene to take us through ways we can access legal protection as fashion designers.

Watch the full  interview below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Orange Mentorship (@orangementorship) on

 

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

