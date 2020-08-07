Yemisi Wada’s “Witches” is a Story of Friendship starring Marcy Dolapo Oni, Adunni Ade & Bikiya Graham-Douglas

Here’s something to get you more excited about the weekend.

“Witches“, the first of the “Sisi Eko” series produced by Yemisi Wada is nothing like anything you’ve seen online or on TV, and it’s premiering on Friday, August 14, 2020, on YouTube.

When an African woman is successful or cannot be intimidated by societal standards, she is regarded as a ‘Witch.’ This is the premise of the story and it tells a powerful and enlightening story of friendship and human choices. This movie is about three friends who journey through the city, different nature, different ever-changing sex lives, and remain inseparable in good and bad.

The trailer shows off an exciting cast such as Marcy Dolapo Oni, Adunni Ade, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Remi Surutu, Shawn Faqua, Bucci Franklin, William Benson, and directed by Lyndsey.

Check out the trailer below: