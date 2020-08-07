BN TV
Sisi Jemimah’s Tasty Looking Special Chicken Fried Rice Recipe is Worth Trying
If you’re looking to try a new recipe this weekend, then you’ll love Sisi Jemimah‘s tasty looking special chicken fried rice recipe.
We can’t wait to try it. You should too!
Ingredients:
3 Cups Rice
Raw Chicken
3-4 Cups of Chicken Stock/Broth
300g Boneless Chicken
Vegetable Oil
2 Green Bell Pepper Chopped
3 Cups Green Peas
2 Cup Long Beans
2 Cups Sweetcorn
3 Carrots Chopped
1 Cup Cooked/Raw Prawn
2 Cups Diced Cooked Liver/kidney
Ginger and Garlic Paste
Curry Powder
Thyme
Garlic Powder
Chicken Seasoning
Smoked Paprika
Salt to taste
Watch the video below: