Sisi Jemimah’s Tasty Looking Special Chicken Fried Rice Recipe is Worth Trying

If you’re looking to try a new recipe this weekend, then you’ll love Sisi Jemimah‘s tasty looking special chicken fried rice recipe.

We can’t wait to try it. You should too!

Ingredients:

3 Cups Rice

Raw Chicken

3-4 Cups of Chicken Stock/Broth

300g Boneless Chicken

Vegetable Oil

2 Green Bell Pepper Chopped

3 Cups Green Peas

2 Cup Long Beans

2 Cups Sweetcorn

3 Carrots Chopped

1 Cup Cooked/Raw Prawn

2 Cups Diced Cooked Liver/kidney

Ginger and Garlic Paste

Curry Powder

Thyme

Garlic Powder

Chicken Seasoning

Smoked Paprika

Salt to taste

Watch the video below: