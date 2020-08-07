Connect with us

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah's Tasty Looking Special Chicken Fried Rice Recipe is Worth Trying

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Regina Daniels Is Introducing Us to Her Cute Little Prince on "Our Circle"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

And it’s a Wrap! Watch the Season Finale of Ndani TV’s “Phases” Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss Episode 63 of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"Ìfé" wants to Change the Narrative & Representation of LGBTQ Nigerians In Nollywood | Read our Exclusive Interview

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Life Before #BBNaija: You’ve got to Listen to these Tracks from Trikytee

BN TV

Meet the Newest Vlogger in Town, Ini Dima-Okojie!

BN TV Movies & TV

Kassy confides in Azeez about her past on Episode 6 of “My Name is A-Zed”

BN TV Scoop

Toyin Abraham Is Keeping It Real with Her Pregnancy Journey on this Vlog

BN TV

IamDodos shares Secrets to increasing YouTube Views with Akah Nnani on "Akah Bants"

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah’s Tasty Looking Special Chicken Fried Rice Recipe is Worth Trying

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If you’re looking to try a new recipe this weekend, then you’ll love Sisi Jemimah‘s tasty looking special chicken fried rice recipe.

We can’t wait to try it. You should too!

Ingredients:

3 Cups Rice

Raw Chicken

3-4 Cups of Chicken Stock/Broth

300g Boneless Chicken

Vegetable Oil

2 Green Bell Pepper Chopped

3 Cups Green Peas

2 Cup Long Beans

2 Cups Sweetcorn

3 Carrots Chopped

1 Cup Cooked/Raw Prawn

2 Cups Diced Cooked Liver/kidney

Ginger and Garlic Paste

Curry Powder

Thyme

Garlic Powder

Chicken Seasoning

Smoked Paprika

Salt to taste

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Why Nigerian Parents Need to Learn How to Apologize! Hint* It Won’t Kill You

Here’s How #BellaNaijaWCW Eloho Omame Gihan-Mbelu of Endeavor Nigeria is Helping Entrepreneurs Grow

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How to Hold Steady as the Pandemic Impacts Our Finances!

Ivie Omoregie: People of Edo State, Let’s Not Air Our Dirty Laundry In Public

Advertisement
css.php