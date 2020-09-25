Connect with us

Take a Closer Look at Darey's Fascinating Life on Episode 4 'Showtime' of "Way Home"

Teni heads back to Ondo Town on New Series "My XXXL Life" Episode 2

London & Crayon take on the TGIF crew on this Episode of #NdaniTGIFShow

Alicia Keys' Elle Song Association Feature is Just So Beautiful

A Quick & Easy Guide to making Peppered Smoked Goat Meat (Asun) by Sisi Jemimah

Get to know Lizzo a little more on Vogue's '73 Questions'

Papa Godspower gets himself in trouble on Episode 4 of "Mama and Papa Godspower"

New Video: Sauti Sol - Suzanna (Live Performance)

Blind Date Gone Wrong as Seen in Episode 4 of "The Most Toasted Girl"

Meghan Markle Surprising AGT Contestant Archie Williams is the Sweetest You'll See Today

Take a Closer Look at Darey’s Fascinating Life on Episode 4 ‘Showtime’ of “Way Home”

2 hours ago

On this week’s episode of “Way Home“, Darey is announced as a coach on The Voice Nigeria Season 3! He also releases the second single off his forthcoming EP “Way Home“, which features one of Nigeria’s biggest dancehall artists!

The ‘Way Home’ documentary series delves into the fascinating life of multi-award-winning artist Darey, as he officially re-introduces himself to old and new fans alike by revealing the reason behind his hiatus and taking us behind the scenes of his new music as he dominates the airwaves. We follow his journey as he embarks on various promotional activities and immerses into the world of social media through Tik Tok challenges to Triller fan videos and so much more.

Watch the new episode below:

