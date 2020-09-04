Connect with us

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

DJ Xclusive releases New Single named after His Daughter "Avery" ❤️

Music

New Music: Ladipoe feat. Joeboy - Yorùbá Samurai

Music

New Music: Oxlade - DKT

Music

New Music: Bella Shmurda - Dangbana Orisa

Music

New Music: ABIB - Idan

Music

New Music: Tonye Garrick - Wellu

Music

New Video: Lisa C George - Stop The Killing

Music

Watch Oxlade's Amazing Performance of "Hold On" on Empawa Rooftop Session

Music

New Music: Jhehlah - Short Skirt

Music

New Music: Del B feat. Kes, Wizkid, Flavour & Walshy Fire - Consider Il

Music

DJ Xclusive releases New Single named after His Daughter “Avery” ❤️

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

DJ Xclusive and Tinuke Ogundero are parents for the first time after welcoming their baby girl, Avery.

The news was announced by the award-winning Disc Jockey on Thursday, also announcing his self-produced new single named after her.

Introducing his baby girl to the world, he wrote:

“Her little fingers stole my HEART..” welcome to the world my precious “AVERY” #MyDaughter 🍼 👶 #LittleX 😉 #[email protected] 😍♥️

Talking about his new track, he wrote:

Thanks for all the warm messages – I’ve always wanted to do something special for my child and so I just released a new single today which I named after my daughter “#Avery” – This is a special song I dedicate to @averyalakija & all parents/lovers – Kindly download link in my bio – 🥰🥰 🍼 👶 #ListenToTheLyrics

Such a proud moment!

Listen to the track below:

Download 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Jessica Ireju: Time is Not Your Enemy

Peter Molokwu: Protect Your Mental Health At All Cost

Why Are We Not Talking About the Abducted Kaduna School Children?

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unpopular Facts About Career Sponsorship

Seyon Hundeyin: The Therapeutic Uses of Coconut You Should Know

Advertisement
css.php