DJ Xclusive releases New Single named after His Daughter “Avery” ❤️

DJ Xclusive and Tinuke Ogundero are parents for the first time after welcoming their baby girl, Avery.

The news was announced by the award-winning Disc Jockey on Thursday, also announcing his self-produced new single named after her.

Introducing his baby girl to the world, he wrote:

“Her little fingers stole my HEART..” welcome to the world my precious “AVERY” #MyDaughter 🍼 👶 #LittleX 😉 #[email protected] 😍♥️

Talking about his new track, he wrote:

Thanks for all the warm messages – I’ve always wanted to do something special for my child and so I just released a new single today which I named after my daughter “#Avery” – This is a special song I dedicate to @averyalakija & all parents/lovers – Kindly download link in my bio – 🥰🥰 🍼 👶 #ListenToTheLyrics

Such a proud moment!

Listen to the track below:

Download