Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade shares how she Got Through her Second Miscarriage on this Episode of her Vlog

On this episode of her vlog, Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade revealed that she had 2 miscarriages last year.

She shared how it made her feel, saying “It broke me”, and went further to talk about the steps she took to get through her second miscarriage.

Despite everything, the TV personality is grateful that she was still able to get pregnant again, naturally “it was the smoothest pregnancy I’ve ever had” she added.

Watch the episode below: