The "Bunkies" are at it again - Catch Up on the Drama on Episodes 9 & 10

#BNMovieFeature: Anja Dalhoff's Documentary on Human Trafficking "In Limbo" tells a Story of Courage

Moet Abebe drinks her way through this episode of Ndani TGIF Show

Find out what's in for Adesewa on Episode 5 "The Gift" of 'Witches'

Get a Closer Look at Teni's World on New Series "My XXXL Life"

Abiodun's Mum is the Bone of Contention on this Episode of "Therapy"

Sisi Jemimah Just Shared Her Recipe for Spicy Beef Suya Shawarma

Bisola Aiyeola is an Ambitious Cook hoping to become a Renowned Chef in Kayode Kasum’s “This Lady Called Life” | Watch the Trailer

A Lami Phillips' EP is Coming & these Clips are Just a Taste!

Davido talks "A Better Time" Album, #BBNaija & New Music "Fem" on The Beat 99.9Fm #DriveTimeShow

Published

36 mins ago

 on

There are two exciting episodes of Kraks TV‘s web series titled “Bunkies” for you to watch. The series stars Adesope Adedoyin Ademola and Oluwadamilola Owen.

Episode 9

Shola falls sick and she’s left in the house with Deedee, who can either choose to take care of her or otherwise. Watch how Shola survives through this episode.

Episode 10

Deedee’s sister visits and Shola ends up in Premium tears. Find out what happened in this episode.

