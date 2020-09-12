The “Bunkies” are at it again – Catch Up on the Drama on Episodes 9 & 10

There are two exciting episodes of Kraks TV‘s web series titled “Bunkies” for you to watch. The series stars Adesope Adedoyin Ademola and Oluwadamilola Owen.

Episode 9

Shola falls sick and she’s left in the house with Deedee, who can either choose to take care of her or otherwise. Watch how Shola survives through this episode.

Episode 10

Deedee’s sister visits and Shola ends up in Premium tears. Find out what happened in this episode.