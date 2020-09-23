Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Rise of the Saints" is Heading to the Big Screen Soon | Catch the New Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Learn All there is to Know about Ozo's #BBNaija Journey, Skincare Routine & Many Wins | #BNxBBNaija5

BN TV Comedy

It's a Battle Between Nigeria & Ghana on this Episode of “Banana Republic”

BN TV

'Getting Through the Lockdown with My Spouse' - Watch Noble Igwe & Godwin Tom share on #NdaniRealTalk with Tomike Adeoye

BN TV

Lilian Odim is sharing her Insightful Business Stories on "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV

Watch Di'ja's Thrilling Virtual Concerts Held to Raise Funds for Families Affected by the Pandemic

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Emotional Diary Session, Special Dinner & Gratitude | Highlights from #BBNaija Day 63

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Ozo talks #BBNaija Journey, Relationship with Nengi & Plans After the Show in New Interview

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Trikytee is Ready to Blow Your Minds... Catch his #BBNaija Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

BN TV

Let Oumi Janta Skate You Through Three Things Every Beginner Skater Should Know

BN TV

“Rise of the Saints” is Heading to the Big Screen Soon | Catch the New Trailer

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 mins ago

 on

Rise of the Saints” by Samuel O. Olateru, is a movie inspired by the story of Moremi Ajasoro, warrior Queen of Ife who delivers her people from destruction in the hands of her sworn nemesis Jagan. In the present, her prophesied son is manifest in Luke, a young aspiring music artiste.

Orphaned at birth and raised by his aunt, Luke is suddenly plunged into a battle of two worlds; of light and darkness. He joins forces with The Saints, a group of people charged with the duty of protecting the legacy of Moremi, and together they must employ all their wits to defeat the ferocious warlord, Jagan.

Amidst all, Luke has no choice but to take the biggest test of his life; choose between a destiny of honour or his dazzling dream of music and fame.

The film produced by Bolanle Olasunde, features Deyemi Okanlawon, Racheal Oniga, Tina Mba, Peter Fatomilola, introducing Teleola Kuponiyi and many more.

“Rise of The Saints” will be available to watch in cinemas nationwide as from October 9, 2020. A special viewing is scheduled to take place in Filmhouse IMAX cinemas, Lekki a few days before the actual release date.

Watch the final trailer:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters With Nimi: What Parents Need to Know Now that Schools Have Resumed

Victor Boyle-Komolafe of Garbage In, Value Out is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What Do You Do When Forgiveness Becomes a Burden

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Ivie Omoregie: Government Officials Should be Mandated to Use Nigerian Hospitals

Advertisement
css.php