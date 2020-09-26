Connect with us

Features

What Do We Do About this SARS Issue?

Features

Niyi Ademoroti: Baby Oku for the Oga at 10 in the Morning

Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Handle Your Customer Relation Services Like a Pro

Features

Much Ado About Washing Pant

Career Features

Grace Agada: Don't Confuse Being Busy with Being Productive

Features

Peter Molokwu: You Want People to Respect You? Learn to Set Boundaries

Features

Kwame Adjei: 7 Reasons Why You Probably Feel Distant from Your Father

Career Features Inspired

Global Health & Biosecurity Advisor Ngozi Erondu is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Features

Money Matters With Nimi: What Parents Need to Know Now that Schools Have Resumed

Career Features Inspired

Victor Boyle-Komolafe of Garbage In, Value Out is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Features

What Do We Do About this SARS Issue?

Published

3 hours ago

 on

I don’t step out of the house with my ATM card anymore. It’s just not something I do. It’s enough that I’m a guy, but worse is that my hair is locked. I’m prime meat for what the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have become, what they have now adopted as their primary employ: kidnapping and extortion.

It’s been long we’ve been on this matter. The hashtag #EndSARS was how long ago? 2017! These guys have been assaulting Nigerians and going scot free since 2017!

How many people have died? Just how many people are missing today due to these same people who are supposed to be protecting us?

This link, THIS ONE, has so many stories about the menace these people have become that it’s exhausting to count. And the stories keep piling up that news sites don’t even report it anymore. It’s become a norm. The masses, celebrities, no one is exempt. Your neighbour don chop am, Oxlade don chop am—they’re like agege bread, they don’t discriminate.

Today’s own is chilling af, and it involved entertainment consultant Bizzle. There’s that sense of inevitability, that, If it can happen to him it can happen to any of us. Here’s the story:

The truth is that I’m afraid. Every time I leave my house I have to wipe my WhatsApp chats, carry ID cards, wear a face cap, all the while knowing that all these do not matter one bit. If one day it becomes my turn, they won’t matter one bit.

If where I’m going is someplace close, I don’t even carry my phone. But I’ve read about a boy who didn’t carry his phone with him and spent months in a cell. So, really, is there any point to all these precautions I keep taking? I am so afraid.

Back when the #EndSARS hashtag was at its crest, some flimsy measure was discussed. Police bosses went on media rounds, promised reforms. Obviously, all those turned out useless. We’re still suffering today. Citizens are still sending amber alerts on Twitter about police sightings at bus-stops. They’re still stopping us, still kidnapping us, still extorting us, still kidnapping us.

So the question remains: what do we do? What do we do about this issue? Because we can’t continue to live like this. We are so unsafe.

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What Do We Do About this SARS Issue?

Niyi Ademoroti: Baby Oku for the Oga at 10 in the Morning

Mfonobong Inyang: Handle Your Customer Relation Services Like a Pro

Much Ado About Washing Pant

Grace Agada: Don’t Confuse Being Busy with Being Productive

Advertisement
css.php