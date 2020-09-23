This is what Toke Makinwa really thinks about ‘Closure after a Toxic Relationship’ | “Toke Moments”

Toke Makinwa is out with a new episode of “Toke Moments“, and on this episode, she’s sharing her view on ‘closure after a toxic relationship’.

She says:

Yayyyyyy, the vlog of the week is back and on time, today let’s talk about those people who ask to remain friends after they have ripped your heart out, all in the name of “Closure”. I personally do not believe in Closure, I think people use this phrase to further explain to you why they hurt you hoping to relieve themselves of the guilt of their bad behaviour and then sprinkle it with a friendship offer, likeeeeeeee, I broke your heart but heyyyyy, we can still be good friends, sounds crazy right? Watch, like, subscribe and pls comment too. Let’s have your thoughts, do you find closure helpful? Do you think it is healthy? Share this video with all your loved ones