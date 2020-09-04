Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Drama Never Stops! Catch Episode 4 of "Witches"

BN TV

SwankyJerry is the Latest Guest on Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Ikorodu Bois’ Tribute to Chadwick Boseman Will Melt Your Heart

Beauty BN TV

Selena Gomez has the Ultimate Guide to Having the Perfect Cat Eye

BN TV

Two Waffle Recipes from Sisi Yemmie? Yes Please!

BN TV

Blessing Egbe's "Fancy Teens" Series is about Greed, Peer Pressure & Drug Use in Teenagers | Watch Episode 1

BN TV

Toyin Abraham has a Few Things to Say about People Living Fake Lives

BN TV Movies & TV

A New Web Series "Sincerely, Daisy" is Coming - See the Trailer

BN TV Music

Tems is discussing her Trajectory into the Spotlight on "MU Narratives"

BN TV

Darey's "Way Home" Docu-Series is Here! Watch the First Episode

BN TV

The Drama Never Stops! Catch Episode 4 of “Witches”

BN TV

Published

11 mins ago

 on

The fourth episode of Yemisi Wada‘s “Witches” is here, and things are getting more interesting as we are getting to know more about these women.

This movie is about three friends who journey through the city, different nature, different ever-changing sex lives, and remain inseparable in good and bad.

“Witches” features Marcy Dolapo Oni, Adunni Ade, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Remi Surutu, Shawn Faqua, Bucci FranklinWilliam Benson, and directed by Lyndsey.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Mike Hunder: These 7 Tips Will Give Your Business the Digital Footprint It Needs

Laetitia Mugerwa: We Need to Bring an End to Cyber Violence 

Jessica Ireju: Time is Not Your Enemy

Peter Molokwu: Protect Your Mental Health At All Cost

Why Are We Not Talking About the Abducted Kaduna School Children?

Advertisement
css.php