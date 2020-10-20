Inspired #BNQuoteoftheDay Published 2 hours ago on October 20, 2020 By BellaNaija.com Today’s Quote of the Day is by Ken Poirot. Today is your opportunity to build the tomorrow you want. Related Topics:#BNQuoteOfTheDayKen Poirot Don't Miss Odoemena Augustine Chinonso of Teens Can Blog is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week! BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay