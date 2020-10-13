Connect with us

#SarsMustEnd: Presidential Panel okays 5-Point Demand of #EndSARS Movement

This is How Nigerians are Reacting to Lauretta Onochie's Nomination as Commissioner of INEC

A Growing List of #SARSMustEnd Protests across the World You Can Join

Nigerian Teens Win Big for creating "Memory Haven" - An App to help Patients with Dementia

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Disbanding of SARS is Only the First Step to Reform The Nigerian Police

The #EndSARS Protests in Photos | #SARSMustEnd

The Audacity of Police Brutality at a Peaceful #EndPoliceBrutality Protest

Must Read: Some of the Personal Experiences fueling the #EndSARS Movement

John Boyega, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Genevieve Nnaji - More Celebrities are using their Platforms to Amplify the #EndSARS Movement

An Overnight Protest at Alausa & Other Things Nigerians are Doing to Secure a Better Nigeria

31 mins ago

Following directives by President Buhari on the dissolution of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and response to the yearnings of Nigerians, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and stakeholders have okayed the demands of the #EndSARS protest, which includes halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

According to the statement shared by Bashir Ahmad, the meeting, organised by the Office of the Inspector General of Police and National Human Rights Commission, was a multi-stakeholders’ forum attended by leaders and representatives of civil society organisations in Nigeria, activists from the entertainment industry and the #EndSARS movement and development partners.

The statement says, the Ministry of Police Affairs and Police Service Commission were also present at the meeting that affirmed that the five-point demands of the protesters and the #EndSARS movement are genuine concerns and will be addressed by the Government.

A communiqué of Stakeholders’ Meeting on the Implementation of the Recommendations of the Presidential Panel on the Reform of the SARS said:

Following the public protests regarding various forms of human rights violations by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the consequent disbandment of the unit by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, there arose the need for stakeholder engagement to build trust and restore public confidence in law enforcement.

The agitations also brought to the fore, the need to implement the recommendations of the Presidential Panel on the Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Forum was addressed by the Inspector General of Police and the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission.

The Forum collectively: welcomed the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Reaffirmed the constitutional rights of Nigerians to peaceful assembly and protest; Further affirmed the sanctity of life of every Nigerian and the role of the Police in protecting this right; Affirms that the five-point demands of the protesters and the ENDSARS movement are genuine concerns and will be addressed by the Government.

Read the full statement below:

