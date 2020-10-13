This is How Nigerians are Reacting to Lauretta Onochie’s Nomination as Commissioner of INEC

Connect with us

On Tuesday October 13, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari sought Senates confirmation of four nominees for appointment as commissioners of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) – the electoral body responsible for overseeing elections in Nigeria.

The list of nominees included the presidents special aide on social media Lauretta Onochie, Muhaamad Sani, Kunle Cornelius Ajayi and Seidu Ahmad.

After receiving the news, Nigerians have refused to accept one of the nominees, Lauretta Onochie as a commissioner of INEC.

A twitter user wrote that “the integrity of Onochie, an aide of Pres. Buhari, is questionable for her clear partisanship and being a card carrying member of the APC. INEC commissioners should be independent and not partisan. This shameful recommendation must be rejected by the Senate.”

Lauretta Onochie is well known on twitter for engaging in tweet battles. The most recent one was with Afrobeats star Wizkid, where she called him a “dumb kid” after he referred to the president as an “old man”.

“Lauretta Onochie, a woman whose utterances are unbecoming of a government aide is warming up to be given new wings to fly wild. @MBuhari please don’t we have better heads in Nigeria…” another user wrote.

In the spirit of exercising their rights, this is how Nigerians are reacting to the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as a commissioner of INEC.

