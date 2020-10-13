This is How Nigerians are Reacting to Lauretta Onochie’s Nomination as Commissioner of INEC

On Tuesday October 13, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari sought Senates confirmation of four nominees for appointment as commissioners of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) – the electoral body responsible for overseeing elections in Nigeria.

The list of nominees included the presidents special aide on social media Lauretta Onochie, Muhaamad Sani, Kunle Cornelius Ajayi and Seidu Ahmad.

1. Prof. Muhaamad Sani – Katsina State 2. Lauretta Onochie – Delta State 3. Kunle Cornelius Ajayi – Ekiti State 4. Seidu Ahmad – Jigawa State — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) October 13, 2020

After receiving the news, Nigerians have refused to accept one of the nominees, Lauretta Onochie as a commissioner of INEC.

A twitter user wrote that “the integrity of Onochie, an aide of Pres. Buhari, is questionable for her clear partisanship and being a card carrying member of the APC. INEC commissioners should be independent and not partisan. This shameful recommendation must be rejected by the Senate.”

The integrity of Onochie, an aide of Pres. Buhari, is questionable for her clear partisanship and being a card carrying member of the APC. INEC commissioners should be independent and not partisan. This shameful recommendation must be rejected by the Senate. — FESTUS OGUN (@mrfestusogun) October 13, 2020

Lauretta Onochie is well known on twitter for engaging in tweet battles. The most recent one was with Afrobeats star Wizkid, where she called him a “dumb kid” after he referred to the president as an “old man”.

“Lauretta Onochie, a woman whose utterances are unbecoming of a government aide is warming up to be given new wings to fly wild. @MBuhari please don’t we have better heads in Nigeria…” another user wrote.

Lauretta Onochie's appointment as INEC Commissioner negates section 14 of Part 1 of Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution. It should be rejected expeditiously. — Bayo Jimoh (@bayorjimoh) October 13, 2020

Lauretta Onochie ,a woman whose utterances are unbecoming of a government aide is warming up to be given new wings to fly wild. @MBuhari please don't we have better heads in Nigeria… — Kassandra Ugochukwu (@KassandraUgoch1) October 13, 2020

In the spirit of exercising their rights, this is how Nigerians are reacting to the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as a commissioner of INEC.

Lauretta Onochie is a card carrying member of APC in Delta state. INEC commissioners should remain neutral. Reject LAURETTA IMMEDIATELY!!! — FOLARIN OPEYEMI JOSEPH FOJ. (@opeyemifolarin1) October 13, 2020

Our next protest will be #SackOnochie — Benin-City based photographer (@thefamousisaacs) October 13, 2020

Lauretta Onochie is one of the most partisan people in Nigerian public life today. Appointing a take-no-prisoners party spokesperson to serve as a guardian of 🇳🇬’s non-partisan electoral commission is, in my view, utterly negligent and will be incredibly damaging. https://t.co/A32mDvEoi8 — Matthew T. Page (@MatthewTPage) October 13, 2020

By the sole nomination of Lauretta Onochie , everyone on that list is completely discredited and unworthy. We simply can't a man that can nominate someone as partisan as that woman as inec commissioner. Buhari is anything but capable — OYINGBO MARKET (@ojaoyingbo) October 13, 2020

Lauretta Onochie nominated as a commissioner in INEC? what's happening? A card carrying member of APC INEC commissioner? What did PDP say about this? They kept quiet? Where is the neutrality in INEC if a card carrying member of a political party is Inec commissioner? — OBINNA DOSSY (@DossyObinna) October 13, 2020

This regime care less about what is constitutional, and/or democratic. They make ridiculous decisions based on whatever they feel. E.g 'Lauretta has always been outspoken, defending the buhari regime' let's give her a new appointment. Gbam, Inec commiss.. — TeeDee (@OwoBanks) October 13, 2020

Everyone knows Lauretta Onochie is a rabid partisan. So, it would be in the best of the people for her to be de-nominated or rejected by the Senate. Having her as Delta INEC commissioner is no-no because it sure portends compromised future elections in favour of her party. — Samuel Aimufia (@FridaySams) October 13, 2020

What are you people talking about??? Soldiers are beating protesters to stupor right in front of your complex… #AbujaProtests — Olanrewaju (أولانريواجو) (@larenx_real) October 13, 2020

Lauretta Onochie is a card carrying member of APC and as thus, this nomination is invalid. INEC committee MUST be neutral.. !!!! — 𝙄𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚 𝘼𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙩Ⓜ 👨🏽‍🚀 ✈ (@AimThaMachine_) October 13, 2020

@DrAhmadLawan after we finish reparing @PoliceNG. We would start a new hashtags for corrupt legislators! Imagine lauretta on @inecnigeria list. Thia country is on another level. We are coming for the senate. #SARAMUSTEND — jIMOH ISIAQ #ENDSARS📢🔉 (@architectsunepa) October 13, 2020

An INEC commissioner is supposed to be someone without any affiliation to a party, Onochie is a known political associate of the president and thus This appointment should be rejected immediately by the Senate. — Earl_rae (@Rae_Izah) October 13, 2020

How on Earth do you make an APC card carrying member and a President's aide as an INEC Commissioner?

How long will it take to fix what this government is destroying?! 🤬🤬🤬 — Mr Zeal (@zealOhafia1) October 13, 2020