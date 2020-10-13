Connect with us

News

Here's What Nigerians Have to Say About the New Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit

News

This is How Nigerians are Reacting to Lauretta Onochie's Nomination as Commissioner of INEC

News

#SarsMustEnd: Presidential Panel okays 5-Point Demand of #EndSARS Movement

News

A Growing List of #SARSMustEnd Protests across the World You Can Join

Inspired News

Nigerian Teens Win Big for creating "Memory Haven" - An App to help Patients with Dementia

News

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Disbanding of SARS is Only the First Step to Reform The Nigerian Police

Events News

The #EndSARS Protests in Photos | #SARSMustEnd

Features News

The Audacity of Police Brutality at a Peaceful #EndPoliceBrutality Protest

Comedy News

Comedian Ziwe Famudoh Makes Time's "Next Generation Leaders" List

News

Must Read: Some of the Personal Experiences fueling the #EndSARS Movement

News

Here’s What Nigerians Have to Say About the New Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Nigerian youths have been protesting for days now for the government to #EndPoliceBrutality and #EndSARS. Part of their wish was granted on the 11th of October when the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu announced that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had been dissolved.

This didn’t satisfy Nigerians as it was not the first time the unit was being dissolved, it was the fourth, and nothing had changed. The killings and brutalizing of youths by SARS officials went on and on. The dissolving of the unit didn’t stop the protest, even though President Muhammadu Buhari assured that the police will be reformed.

At this point, actions are all that count to the Nigerian youth… they have heard enough.

When the Special Anti-Robbery Squad was dissolved, the Police also released a “5 Things to Know about the Dissolution” statement.

The third point said, “a new policing arrangement for tackling the offences of Armed robbery and other violent crimes will be unveiled to the public soon.”

On Tuesday, 13th of October, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) was formed to replace the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The new Tactical Team SWAT is set to commence training next week

The Inspector-General of Police also ordered all defunct SARS personnel to report at the Force Headquarters for Debriefing, Psychological and Medical Examination.

Here’s what Nigerians have to say:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

A.B.P: A Tale of Sins and Greater Sins

Firecracker Toyeen: My Journey to the Amrica (2)

How New Media Platforms are Giving a Voice to the #SARSMustEnd Movement

Mfonobong Inyang: All the Ways We Can Sustain the #SARSMustEnd Movement

#SARSMustEnd: All the Ways Nigerian Youths are Defying Their Parents by Protesting
Advertisement
css.php