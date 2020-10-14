What You Should Know About Austin Chenge a Nigerian Joining the Governorship Race in Michigan, USA

Austin Chenge, a 34-year-old Nigerian-American citizen is set to make history. The Benue State indigen has joined the race for the governorship position in the state of Michigan in the United States of America.

The election is expected to hold in 2022.

According to Punch, Abdul-Rahman Balogun, the Head of Media and Public Relations unit, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), identified Austin Chenge as a native of Benue State in a statement.

Chenge is expected to challenge USA Representative, Lamar Smith, for the ticket under the Republican Party.

As of March 2020, Austin became the first Republican Candidate for Governor of Michigan.

What you should know about Austin Chenge:

He is a graduate of the School of Law at the University of Birmingham England.

Austin raised over $200,000 in funding for his first startup, [email protected]/Holla.com (now sold) in England and soon expanded to San Jose in California.

Chenge is popular for designing the popular tricycle, known as “Wazobia tricycle”, in 2016, designed to improve the lives of peasant farmers all over Africa.

Since the year 2018, he has been serving with the US military as a specialist.

He is decorated with the Achievement Medal as a Distinguished Honour Graduate with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 99.8% and for exceptional performance while on active duty.

He created Waving in a social networking environment in 2011, a concept later seen on Facebook’ Wave.

Photo Credit: MrChenge