What You Should Know About Austin Chenge a Nigerian Joining the Governorship Race in Michigan, USA

10 Excerpts from the Iconic Works of Poet & Playwright J.P. Clark to Celebrate His Life

A Growing List of #SARSMustEnd Protests across the World You Can Join

Here's What Nigerians Have to Say About the New Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit

This is How Nigerians are Reacting to Lauretta Onochie's Nomination as Commissioner of INEC

#SarsMustEnd: Presidential Panel okays 5-Point Demand of #EndSARS Movement

Nigerian Teens Win Big for creating "Memory Haven" - An App to help Patients with Dementia

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Disbanding of SARS is Only the First Step to Reform The Nigerian Police

The #EndSARS Protests in Photos | #SARSMustEnd

The Audacity of Police Brutality at a Peaceful #EndPoliceBrutality Protest

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Austin Chenge, a 34-year-old Nigerian-American citizen is set to make history. The Benue State indigen has joined the race for the governorship position in the state of Michigan in the United States of America.

The election is expected to hold in 2022.

According to Punch, Abdul-Rahman Balogun, the Head of Media and Public Relations unit, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), identified Austin Chenge as a native of Benue State in a statement.

Chenge is expected to challenge USA Representative, Lamar Smith, for the ticket under the Republican Party.

As of March 2020, Austin became the first Republican Candidate for Governor of Michigan.

What you should know about Austin Chenge:

  • He is a graduate of the School of Law at the University of Birmingham England.
  • Austin raised over $200,000 in funding for his first startup, [email protected]/Holla.com (now sold) in England and soon expanded to San Jose in California.
  • Chenge is popular for designing the popular tricycle, known as “Wazobia tricycle”, in 2016, designed to improve the lives of peasant farmers all over Africa.
  • Since the year 2018, he has been serving with the US military as a specialist.
  • He is decorated with the Achievement Medal as a Distinguished Honour Graduate with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 99.8% and for exceptional performance while on active duty.
  • He created Waving in a social networking environment in 2011, a concept later seen on Facebook’ Wave.

Photo Credit: MrChenge

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

