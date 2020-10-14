Connect with us

10 Excerpts from the Iconic Works of Poet & Playwright J.P. Clark to Celebrate His Life

Nigeria has lost an icon.

John Pepper Clark, better known as J.P. Clark, a renowned poet and playwright, has passed on.

A statement released by Clark’s family disclosed that he died in the early hours of Tuesday, October 13, Vanguard reports.

The statement reads:

The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce that Emeritus Professor of Literature and Renowned Writer, Prof. John Pepper Clark, has finally dropped his pen in the early hours of today, Tuesday, 13 October 2020.

Prof. J. P. Clark has paddled on to the great beyond in comfort of his wife, children and siblings, around him.

The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.

He was the author of some highly influential poetry including “Poems“, “A Reed in the Tide“, “Casualties: Poems 1966–68” and books like “The Raft“, “Ozidi“, and “The Boat“.

Our condolences to his family in this difficult time ❤️.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their favourite excerpts by the iconic poet.

