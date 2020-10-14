10 Excerpts from the Iconic Works of Poet & Playwright J.P. Clark to Celebrate His Life

Nigeria has lost an icon.

John Pepper Clark, better known as J.P. Clark, a renowned poet and playwright, has passed on.

A statement released by Clark’s family disclosed that he died in the early hours of Tuesday, October 13, Vanguard reports.

The statement reads:

The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce that Emeritus Professor of Literature and Renowned Writer, Prof. John Pepper Clark, has finally dropped his pen in the early hours of today, Tuesday, 13 October 2020. Prof. J. P. Clark has paddled on to the great beyond in comfort of his wife, children and siblings, around him. The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.

He was the author of some highly influential poetry including “Poems“, “A Reed in the Tide“, “Casualties: Poems 1966–68” and books like “The Raft“, “Ozidi“, and “The Boat“.

Our condolences to his family in this difficult time ❤️. Fans have taken to Twitter to share their favourite excerpts by the iconic poet.

"The casualties are not only those who are led away by night" JP Clark pic.twitter.com/HZR08oCu2I — Èyan Tranströmer (@MoyoOrims) October 13, 2020

“Ibadan, running splash of rust and gold — flung and scattered among seven hills like broken china in the sun." – J.P Clark-Bekederemo Ibadan, JP Clark's epic poem, at less than 140 characters, fits into one tweet. Let’s call it the first tweet ever! Good night, warrior! pic.twitter.com/MuhyP5v4p4 — Ikhide (@ikhide) October 13, 2020

“We fall.

All casualties of the war,

Because we cannot hear each other speak,

Because eyes have ceased to see the face from the crowd.”#JohnPepperClark #JPClark #NigerianPoet April 6, 1935 – October 13, 2020

Rest In Peace #RIPJPClark #JPClarkRIP #EndSARS #EndSWAT #SARSMUSTEND pic.twitter.com/yuXsj2vkvL — Adaure Achumba (@adaure) October 14, 2020

MY LAST TESTAMENT, A POEM BY JP CLARK This is to my family

Do not take me to a mortuary,

Do not take me to a church,

Whether I die in or out of town,

But take me home to my own, &

To lines and tunes, tested on the waves Of time, let me lie in my place

On the Kiagbodo river pic.twitter.com/gCMeh3yxtg — Jacob Abai (@AbaiJakes) October 13, 2020

Just read about the death of JP Clark-Bekederemo an amazing poet. Interestingly his poem “The Casualties” still applies in our today’s struggles. Rest on Prof!!! Thank you for your outstanding writings. — Michael (@ChiemelieAgu) October 13, 2020

“We fall. All casualties of the war,

Because we cannot hear each other speak,

Because eyes have ceased to see the face from the crowd.” – JP Clark 🤍 https://t.co/bPOYpHtzK5 — Funmi Iyanda (@Funmilola) October 14, 2020

Nigeria, land of poets & literati, has lost a legend. All children of the soil grew up reciting JP Clark's poems. RIP, boss. Your days are gone but not forgotten. Ibadan’

running splash of rust

and gold-flung and scattered

among seven hills like broken

China in the sun. https://t.co/FFcPXdMhkq pic.twitter.com/AF5ybqrAiM — Persephone Alexander 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@persephalex) October 13, 2020

JP Clark's "Olokun". With this, rendered by "Gushing_Torrents", we immortalize the Professor Emeritus. We hope this safely accompanies the poet to the world beyond with some sort of calm, ease & peace. pic.twitter.com/Sraf0ywx2p — ARTmosterrific | #EndSARS (@artmosterrific) October 13, 2020

I should pay my tribute too… "Night rain"….JP Clark What time of the night is it

I do not know… It's 2020 and Nigerian youths are awake from the night rain of bad governance, police brutality, unemployment, terrorism, embezzlement of funds. Only to march for hope. RIP — #ENDSARSPROTEST……WE ARE TIRED (@zigzagdreamers_) October 14, 2020