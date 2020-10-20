Connect with us

Yvonne Orji, Uzo Aduba, Jidenna - More Nigerian Celebrities in the Diaspora are Amplifying the #EndSARS Movement

Tolani Baj is Answering All Your Questions about Life After #BBNaija Because... It's Her Birthday!

The Trailer for "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" starring Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman Is Finally Here!

Johnny Drille's Rendition of "Redemption Song" by Bob Marley is so Timely

Ola Brown of Flying Doctors talks Growing Up & Studying in UK on "Under 40 CEOs"

Don't Miss these New Episodes of Bovi's Comedy Series "Banana Republic"

Burna Boy & Tiwa Savage gave a Show-Stopping Performance at 1Xtra Live

Catch Up On 4 New Episodes of Sauti Sol’s Reality Show “Sol Family”

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu chats with Mr Macaroni, Jola Ayeye & Awazi on "Rubbin' Minds" | #EndSARS

You'll Love Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Crispy Fish Fillet Recipe

Published

57 mins ago

 on

Nigerians in the diaspora, Yvonne Orji, Tobe Nwigwe, Sharon Chuter, Uzo Aduba, Jidenna, Cynthia Erivo, Jackie Aina, have lent their voices to the #EndSARS protest.

The #EndSARS protest is still ongoing, and without any doubt, it’s getting more and more intense. The world is listening, everyone is joining the movement and lending their voice in every way they can.

There are so many ways to be a part of this movement.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Runtown, DJ Spinall, and a number of other Nigerian celebrities recognized internationally also featured in the video raising awareness on the #EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutality.

These Nigerian celebrities in the diaspora are amplifying the movement, and together they are saying “Our Lives Matter”.

Watch the video below:

