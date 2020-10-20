Yvonne Orji, Uzo Aduba, Jidenna – More Nigerian Celebrities in the Diaspora are Amplifying the #EndSARS Movement

Nigerians in the diaspora, Yvonne Orji, Tobe Nwigwe, Sharon Chuter, Uzo Aduba, Jidenna, Cynthia Erivo, Jackie Aina, have lent their voices to the #EndSARS protest.

The #EndSARS protest is still ongoing, and without any doubt, it’s getting more and more intense. The world is listening, everyone is joining the movement and lending their voice in every way they can.

There are so many ways to be a part of this movement.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Runtown, DJ Spinall, and a number of other Nigerian celebrities recognized internationally also featured in the video raising awareness on the #EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutality.

These Nigerian celebrities in the diaspora are amplifying the movement, and together they are saying “Our Lives Matter”.

Watch the video below: