78 & Thriving! We Can’t Get Over these Photos of Idowu Philips a.k.a Iya Rainbow

It’s Idowu Philips, also known as Iya Rainbow‘s birthday and we can’t believe she’s 78.

So vibrant, happy and full of life… 78 looks super cool on her.

She definitely makes it look a walk in the park with these energetic photos she shared saying, “Congratulations to me, my day is around 16th October 78th years old birthday! It’s a new phase of life and I wish I become successful in every way and may fulfill my responsibilities toward my family and my country! 🙏❤️💃💃”

Photo Credit: @mamarainbowofficial