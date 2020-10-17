Nollywood
78 & Thriving! We Can’t Get Over these Photos of Idowu Philips a.k.a Iya Rainbow
It’s Idowu Philips, also known as Iya Rainbow‘s birthday and we can’t believe she’s 78.
So vibrant, happy and full of life… 78 looks super cool on her.
She definitely makes it look a walk in the park with these energetic photos she shared saying, “Congratulations to me, my day is around 16th October 78th years old birthday! It’s a new phase of life and I wish I become successful in every way and may fulfill my responsibilities toward my family and my country! 🙏❤️💃💃”
I THANK YOU GOD FOR MY LIFE 🙏💃❤️ 78th🎂 OSE DADDY DADA All is set for the historic day I was born. Happy birthday in advance to me. May I enjoy a new age of prosperity. @tiannahsplacempire style 👗💥 ❤️ Subscribe to my channel MAMA RAINBOW TV ON YOUTUBE THAT IS THE GIFT I WANT FAMILY AND FRIENDS 🙏💥⭐️💃💃💃
Photo Credit: @mamarainbowofficial