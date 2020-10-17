Connect with us

Nollywood

78 & Thriving! We Can't Get Over these Photos of Idowu Philips a.k.a Iya Rainbow

BN TV Nollywood

Here's a Chance to Re-Watch Asurf Oluseyi's "Hell or High Water'' | #BNMovieFeature

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 2 of Chinneylove Eze's “Sally & Gray” Series Is Here

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Here's Your First Look at Neptune3's "Table for Two: A Series of First Dates" New Series

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Follow the Story of Mr & Mrs Williams on Ayope Davies' Latest Short Film "Marriage Is Easy"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Official Trailer for Dimeji Ajibola's Anticipated Movie "Ratnik" Is Here

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Teniola Olatoni's "The New Normal" will be in Cinemas November 20th | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Season Finale of "Witches" by Yemisi Wada

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: You Don't Want to Miss Niyi Akinmolayan‘s Short Film "Room 315"

Movies & TV Nollywood

The Official Trailer for Kunle Afolayan's "Citation" is Here

Nollywood

78 & Thriving! We Can’t Get Over these Photos of Idowu Philips a.k.a Iya Rainbow

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 mins ago

 on

It’s Idowu Philips, also known as Iya Rainbow‘s birthday and we can’t believe she’s 78.

So vibrant, happy and full of life… 78 looks super cool on her.

She definitely makes it look a walk in the park with these energetic photos she shared saying, “Congratulations to me, my day is around 16th October 78th years old birthday! It’s a new phase of life and I wish I become successful in every way and may fulfill my responsibilities toward my family and my country! 🙏❤️💃💃”

Photo Credit: @mamarainbowofficial

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

On Awkuzu Cell, Okadas as Presidential Youth Empowerment Schemes & Turning a Protest into a Carnival

Kola Oyeneyin: Now That the Government is Listening, it’s Time for a Dialogue

Olawunmi Adegoke: Committing to Your Personal Growth

Itty Okim: Why You Should Probably Join the #EndSARS Protests

Damilola O: The Mind-Blowing Possibilities of the Protests
Advertisement
css.php