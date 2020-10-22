Instagram Apologises for Incorrectly Flagging #EndSARS Contents & Marking Posts as False

You probably would have had the experience: being unable to put up a post on Instagram as regards information on the #EndSARS protest, then receiving a message rejecting the attempt because “Independent fact-checkers at Check Your Fact say it’s false”.

The issue got everyone frustrated.

I’ve been informed that posts on social media relating to Nigeria & the #EndSars movement are coming up as “false information” warnings, with Instagram informing users why “fact-checkers say this is false.” Why is this happening @Facebook @instagram this isn’t fake news. pic.twitter.com/YyH9opwKUU — Jessica “מלכּה” Morgan™🇯🇲 she/her (@jnoahmorgan) October 21, 2020

.@instagram has flagged @KELLYROWLAND's #EndSars post as "false" because they think it refers to the SARS virus. 😩 This is the fact-check article IG refers users to:https://t.co/yk0Eu99vcz pic.twitter.com/ngOEOAkOdh — Rob McDonagh (@RobMcD) October 21, 2020

So I just posted #PRAYFORNIGERIA to my Instagram… and @instagram flagged it as false information. And I’m soooo confused 🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/7JURC24ozN — Gabby Hart (@GabbyNews3LV) October 21, 2020

Instagram has now released an apology statement following reports it received for flagging posts aiming at spreading awareness on the #EndSARS movement.

The social media platform, apologising for the issue said, “Yesterday our systems were incorrectly flagging content in support of #EndSARS, and marking posts as false. We are deeply sorry for this. The issue has now been resolved, and we apologize for letting our community down in such a time of need”.