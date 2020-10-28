“Time Really Flies!” – Nnamdi & Omoni Oboli are Still Going Strong after 20 Years

Filmmaker and actress Omoni Oboli and her husband Nnamdi Oboli are proof that love is a beautiful thing. They are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary and we can’t get over how in love they look.

Nnamdi shared this lovely photo of them on Instagram and wished his wife a happy anniversary with the sweetest caption. He wrote,

Happy 20th Anniversary to us!!!

❤️ 👩‍❤️‍👨 ❤️

Time really flies!

It’s been 20 years???

🎊🎊🎊🎁👨🏽👩🏽🎁🎉🎉🎉

Amazing!

I thank God for the years.

For the beauty of a relationship amidst all the fears.

The pain and sorrow and grace we’ve seen.

The journeys and places and levels we’ve been.

We don’t take it for granted that we got this far.

The children and blessings that show us God is truly extra.

We hurt, we cried, we live, we die.

We know and pray, for on God alone we rely.

It’s so easy to look back, forget, and think we made alone.

I’m grateful that we’re still a work that’s not yet done.

I wish you, my wife, many many more years together.

I certainly couldn’t have asked for someone better.

#HappyAnniversary

#LoveYouBabe

Photo Credit: @nnamdioboli