#EndSARS Protest, Lekki Toll Shooting & President Buhari: How Nigerians are Reacting to Governor Sanwo-Olu's Interview on Arise TV

Rinu Oduala chats with Chude Jideonwo on #EndSARS Peaceful Protests | #WithChude

'A New Nigeria We Will See' Watch this Spoken Word Poetry by the Dream Catchers

TY Bello features Isi Igenegba, Chingtok Ishaku & Bunmi George in "The Heart Of Nigeria" (Prayer)

People Can’t Stop Talking About Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Statement on Shootings at Lekki Toll Gate

Let The Kitchen Muse show You How to Achieve the Perfect Chicken & Beef Stock

Dimma Umeh, Eric Okafor & Fisayo Fosudo talk Content Creation on the Final Episode of #NdaniRealTalk Season 4

Watch the Arise TV Interview with Falz that has People Talking

Yvonne Orji, Uzo Aduba, Jidenna - More Nigerian Celebrities in the Diaspora are Amplifying the #EndSARS Movement

Tolani Baj is Answering All Your Questions about Life After #BBNaija Because... It's Her Birthday!

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The Lekki Toll Gate massacre which took place on Tuesday has raised so many questions in the hearts of Nigerians; Why were the lights turned off? Why were the security cameras uninstalled?

It was reported by eyewitnesses that the security cameras at Lekki Toll Gate were uninstalled some hours before the shooting started. As Nigerians have called on the government for answers, the governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu has now responded to the news, saying that the cameras which were taken out were not security cameras but laser cameras for vehicles.

“It’s not a security camera, it’s not a camera for humans or something. It’s an infrared camera that just picks the tag on the vehicles. That’s the truth, security cameras for the Lekki Toll Plaza are still available. These are some of the footage that we’re going to use for our investigation. Security cameras are installed on top of towers and they’re there because I’ve seen them” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu went further to say that the decision to take off the cameras was made by the local personnel of the security company LCC in conjunction with the managing director, because of the 24-hour curfew which was announced earlier on the same day.

Here’s Sanwo-Olu’s response:

The governor also stated that he’s tried to reach President Buhari twice. The president wasn’t in the office when he made the first call, and the president was presiding over the weekly FEC meeting when he called the second time, he said. Sanwo-Olu added he spoke to the Chief of Defence Staff who called him on the orders of the president. The Lagos governor said he’ll probably speak to President Buhari sometime later today.

 

Nigerians have reacted to the governor’s response with even more questions; “So where are the footages? Why was the light taken off, during COVID curfew the lights were on, nobody removed laser cameras, even for the first 10days of the protest. Suddenly, the night of the attack camera, lights and laser sensors were removed. Are we fools?” a Twitter user asked.

Check out the reactions below:

BellaNaija.com

She Writes Woman Mental Health Initiative is Launching a Toll-Free Mental Health Helpline

“Nigeria Is Murdering Its Citizens” – Read Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Article in New York Times

Software Engineer Rukayat Sadiq is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

Wole Soyinka: DÉJÀ VU – In Tragic Vein 

Adebayo Okeowo: The Role of Video Evidence in the #EndSARS Movement
