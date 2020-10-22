Connect with us

"My Brother died a Hero Protecting My Mother & I" - Family & Friends Mourn Oke’s Sad Passing with Touching Tributes

Read these Statements from President Nana Akufo-Addo, Olusegun Obasanjo & Pastor Adeboye Concerning the Unrest in Nigeria

UN Secretary General Spokesman condemns Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

People Can’t Stop Talking About Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Statement on Shootings at Lekki Toll Gate

How Nigerian Youths are Responding to the Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

Joe Biden, Beyoncé, Pearl Thusi - The International Community is Calling on President Buhari for Action

October 20, 2020: All You Need To Read About the Killings In Lagos

24-Hour Curfew in Lagos State starts Today from 4 PM

The BN Style Recap: Need Style Stories That Spark Joy? Look No Further!

Edo State Government imposes 24-Hour Curfew over Incidents of Vandalism & Attacks

Following the Lekki Toll Gate shooting which took place on Tuesday, the streets of Lagos was taken over by hoodlums, and what started out as a peaceful #EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutality protest has now been hijacked by thugs and has escalated into an attack on businesses, innocent people and their properties. More lives have been lost, leaving more families and friends to mourn the passing of their loved ones.

One of the people who lost their lives on Wednesday is a young man named Okechukwu Obi-Enadhuze, fondly called Oke by his family and friends. Oke was a graphic designer who lived with his mother and only brother at Makinde Police Barracks, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State.

According to his brother Obi-Enadhuze Daniel, Oke “died a hero protecting my mother and I.”

The last post Oke shared on Twitter read, “Nigeria will not end me”, before his sad death was announced few hours later.

There were rumours surrounding the cause of Oke’s death, but his brother has now come out to clear the air and to narrate the incident as it happened on Twitter. Here’s what Oke’s brother wrote:

Good day, My name is Obi-Enadhuze Daniel, younger brother of the now deceased Okechukwu Obi-Enadhuze @O_Okee. I, my brother and mother lived at makinde police barracks, mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State. Today at about 11 o’clock in the morning the police station at makinde was attacked by thugs who wanted to destroy the station. I my mom and brother were holed up in our house. The attack went on for hours before the thugs eventually breached the police and proceeded to set the station on fire. After accomplishing this, they set their sights to the barracks and began the assault. They proceeded to destroy every car in the barracks, my mom’s 2 cars where destroyed and set on fire and then they infiltrated our house by breaking the door. They then proceeded to ransack the house and carted away with everything we own.

My brother, on trying to get them to take everything but spare us was pushed to my mom’s room and stabbed on the neck.. The attacker then proceeded to attack me but missed my neck but got my chin instead. After this, my mom and I carried my brothers body to the entrance of the station soliciting for help from the thugs still ravaging the barracks. We were finally able to put him in a wheelbarrow and took him to a hospital where he was rejected because “he was already dead”. Unfazed, we moved him to another hospital where he met the same treatment, this was where he bled his last drops of blood and died. His body has now been moved to a morgue, we have lost every single thing we own, as our house was completely ransacked and set on fire. The only thing left is my brothers phone and at about 8 o’clock this evening the barracks was still on fire but Okechukwu has paid with the ultimate price.

I and my mother are homeless with nothing now but we’re safe for now. We thank everyone that has been able to reach out to us, and were able to share consoling words with us in these trying times, God bless you. While we were holed up in the house the three of us said these words together and we say it again, ” THREE OF US ARE HERE, THREE OF US ARE TOGETHER, THREE OF US ARE SAFE”. Let it be known that my brother @O_Okee was NOT killed by a police bullet but died a hero protecting my mother and I. If you see this please retweet, let the world know how Okechukwu died. He was NOT killed by a police bullet but thugs in his home!

“His dream was to be a World Class Designer and he was already getting there.” Oke’s girlfriend Derin wrote as she mourned the love of her life.

These are some of the ways his loved ones have chosen to remember him:

 

Photo Credit: @LolaSalehu

