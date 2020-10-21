Read these Statements from President Nana Akufo-Addo, Olusegun Obasanjo & Pastor Adeboye Concerning the Unrest in Nigeria

About 24 hours since the sad incident at Lekki toll gate, Lagos State, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to address Nigerians or issue a statement.

Political, religious leaders, have released statements concerning the attacks on Nigerians and the recent killings at Lekki toll gate. Also, Seyi Tinubu the CEO of Loatsad PromoMedia, the agency in charge of the toll gate billboard, released a statement after social media users accused him and his father, Bola Tinubu for reportedly ordering the removal of CCTV’s and turning off the light at the toll gate.

Read the statements below:

Pastor E.A. Adeboye

ECOWAS Chairman and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

Violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution. To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery. 2/2 #EndSARS — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 21, 2020

Ooni of Ife

Olusegun Obasanjo

Atiku Abubakar

Loatsad PromoMedia, Seyi Tinubu outdoor ad agency, owners of the toll gate billboard.