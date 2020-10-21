News
Read these Statements from President Nana Akufo-Addo, Olusegun Obasanjo & Pastor Adeboye Concerning the Unrest in Nigeria
About 24 hours since the sad incident at Lekki toll gate, Lagos State, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to address Nigerians or issue a statement.
Political, religious leaders, have released statements concerning the attacks on Nigerians and the recent killings at Lekki toll gate. Also, Seyi Tinubu the CEO of Loatsad PromoMedia, the agency in charge of the toll gate billboard, released a statement after social media users accused him and his father, Bola Tinubu for reportedly ordering the removal of CCTV’s and turning off the light at the toll gate.
Read the statements below:
Pastor E.A. Adeboye
I condemn in the strongest possible terms, attacks launched by the Nigerian military on unarmed young people, who have been peacefully protesting police brutality over the last 12 days as #EndSARS protests. I am confounded that prior to the sad events at the #LekkiTollGate, the Nigerian Police failed to arrest the weapon-bearing hoodlums who were attacking the well-organized and non-violent #EndSARS protesters. The condemnable actions of the military risks driving the agitations of the young people underground, thereby making the situation unmanageable. I call on the Federal Government to thoroughly investigate the tragic events at Lekki and other parts of the country, give justice to all victims even as it engages the #EndSARS protesters to reach a common agreement to end police brutality. I am also appealing to the Youths to allow peace reign & stop any form of action that would give the Military any other form of excuse to attack. May the peace of God come upon our nation, now more than ever in JESUS name (Amen) E.A. Adeboye
ECOWAS Chairman and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo
Violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution. To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery. 2/2 #EndSARS
Ooni of Ife
The sad event that happened yesterday at the Lekki Toll gate in Lagos where armed soldiers were alleged to have killed unarmed young protesters is highly disheartening, regrettable and condemnable. _ Our political leadership must immediately investigate the circumstances that led to the avoidable confrontation and consequent loss of lives with a view to swiftly fishing out the unlawful attackers who must be made to face the full wrath of the law. _ Our children are on the streets with the spirit of patriotism because they believe in the future of Nigeria and that our system is flexible enough to adapt to changes for better performance. _ We need to manage the process of listening to them and working with them to jointly arrive at the new Nigeria of our collective dreams. _ Their generation was nurtured with the values of efficiency, transparency, accountability and value chains. These are the noble values they seek to inject into our polity so that our country can realise its potential as a world power. _ It is time to calm down and allow traditional rulers, as fathers of the nation to lead the way to peace and restoration of trust. We must find amicable solutions even though this attack has regrettably eroded the trust needed to establish dialogue and ensure a civic process for resolving the crises. We must not be tired. _ Patience and dialogue is needed to bring both parties to the table to set timelines for the implementation of the demands of the movement. This is imperative. _ I call upon the government at all levels to demonstrate urgency and responsiveness by immediately acting on the yearnings of these patriotic Nigerians in order to facilitate a just and peaceful resolution of all the challenges confronting our country. #ENDSARS #ANewNigeria
Loatsad PromoMedia, Seyi Tinubu outdoor ad agency, owners of the toll gate billboard.
When we started in 2014, we had a plan to change the perception of African start-ups in the global space. We believed as Africans, we could create something great and we set out with a N4m loan from a bank and we started trading, going from door to door begging for work and relentlessly grew the business employing and empowering over 200 Nigerians today directly or indirectly. We have supported many upcoming businesses, artists, people in need as giving back to our community has always been our passion (all this can be verified). All of our achievements thus far have come the from hard work, sweat and determination of our work force and everything Loatsad has been doing has been open, all taxes are remitted and payments to agencies and regulatory bodies have been timely, so we can be proud to say we are contributing the growth of the industry and Nation. When the “EndSars” and “say no to police brutality” protests started from day one we wholly supported the movement and used all our platforms to promote the messages (I believe the promoters can verify this information) as we believed in the cause. On Tuesday when the curfew was announced we heeded the governors warnings and didn’t want our staff in any danger, hence by 3pm our staff had been ordered to leave the site and the board was switched off based on the governors curfew request. We had no idea what was going to happen and we feel the same anguish, pain and shock at the events that unfolded and our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and families of this ungodly act. We believe in this movement and that it was the start of the change our generation needed to move our country forward and we will continue to support the youths of this great nation. #endsars #endsarsbrutality #endsarsnow