UN Secretary General Spokesman condemns Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

UN Secretary General Spokesman condemns Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In the midst of the ongoing protests and with the most recent tragic shooting of Nigerian youths at the Lekki toll gate which took place on Tuesday night, the Nigerian youths went all out to reach out to foreign nations; calling on the United Nations to intervene and creating global awareness.

On Wednesday, the spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric released a statement “following the recent developments in Nigeria.”

In his statement, the spokesman for the Secretary General said,

The Secretary-General is following recent developments in Nigeria and calls for an end to reported police brutality and abuses. He condemns the violent escalation on 20 October in Lagos which resulted in multiple deaths and caused many injuries. He expresses his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He calls on the Nigerian authorities to investigate these incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable.

The Secretary-General urges the security forces to act at all times with maximum restraint while calling on protestors to demonstrate peacefully and to refrain from violence.

The Secretary-General encourages the authorities to swiftly explore avenues to de-escalate the situation. He reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to support national efforts towards finding a solution.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

Photo Credit: UN News Center 

