Satisfy Your Cravings with Dolapo Grey’s Chocolate Cookies Recipe

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Food and lifestyle vlogger Dolapo Grey has shared a new recipe for chocolate cut-out cookies.

She says, “these delicious roll-out cookies have a wonderful chocolate flavor, taste good but not overly sweet, and store well.” They are also “pretty simple to make and require just a few ingredients.”

Ingredients

Unsalted butter – 1 cup, cold

Sugar – 3/4 cup

Egg – 1

Vanilla – 1 teaspoon

All-purpose flour – 1 & 1/2 cups

Salt – 1/4 teaspoon

Unsweetened cocoa powder – 1/2 cup

Learn the procedure:

