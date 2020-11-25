Inside Williams Uchemba & Brunella Oscar’s White Wedding

Connect with us

4 hours ago

Happy couple Williams Uchemba and Brunella Oscar shared the official photos from their wedding day, and the visuals too.

The beautiful couple tied the knot last weekend and we must say every part of their day looked amazing. We can’t get enough of Brunella’s gorgeous wedding gown.

Let’s take a look at their white wedding shoot captured by Felix Crown Photography.

See the photos

And the video:

Don’t they look lovely? Congrats, newlyweds!

Photo Credit: williamsuchemba | @felixcrownphotography.

Related Topics:
