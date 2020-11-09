Episode 2 of Funmi Iyanda’s New Talk Show “Public Eye” is Centered on Cybercrime

Funmi Iyanda discusses the impact of cyber crime and a workable solution with cybersecurity and forensic science experts Confidence Staveley, Avril Eyewu-Edero and Chineye Mba-Uzoukwu on episode 2 of “Public Eye“.

419. G-boys. Yahoo boys. Cybercriminals. Their most common modus operandi is forming online relationships with lonely, older white women and defrauding them of all they have. Although it’s not even among the top ten countries with the highest number of cyber-criminals, Nigeria has become synonymous with cyber crime.