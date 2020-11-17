Funmi Iyanda is addressing Rape & Sexual Harassment on Episode 3 of “Public Eye”

Connect with us

On episode 3 of “Public Eye“, Funmi Iyanda‘s new talk show, she chats extensively with the mind behind Stand To End Rape (STER) Ayodeji Isiwobi, rape survivor Yinka Alaba, Lagos State PPRO DSP Bala Elkana and DSVRT head Lolade Adeniyi, on rape and sexual harassment.

As cries for justice for rape victims echo across the country, Funmi discusses rape victim protocol, rape conviction rates, and the sexual harassment bill with rape survivor, NGOs, the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, and a PRO from the Lagos Police Force.

Watch below:

