The Kitchen Muse's Beef Fried Rice Recipe is One of a Kind

The Kitchen Muse’s Beef Fried Rice Recipe is One of a Kind

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Kitchen Muse has shared her beef fried rice recipe and she says it’s “the only Nigerian Fried Rice Recipe you need. This recipe yields perfect Fried Rice every single time with either Shrimps, Chicken, Liver or Sausages.”

Ingredients

2 Cups Golden Sella Basmati Rice

350g Shredded Beef

1 Cup Beef Stock

1 Cup Mixed Vegetables (Bell Peppers, Carrots, Sweetcorn)

1/2 Cup Green Beans

1/2 Cup Green Peas

1/2 Spring Onions

1 Clove Garlic (Minced)

2 Bayleaves

1 Tbsp Seasoning Powder

1/2 Tsp Curry Powder

1 Tsp Dried Thyme

Salt to taste

Learn the process.

