South African media personality, Minnie Dlamini and her husband, Quinton Jones who announced a few months ago that their baby was on the way, have now welcomed their bundle of joy and it’s a boy!

Minnie shared the thrilling news on her Instagram page with a sneak peek of the little cutie with the caption:

Our King has arrived 👑

Welcome Netha Makhosini Jones 💎#TheJoneses ❤️

Congratulations!