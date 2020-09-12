Minnie Dlamini-Jones & Quinton Jones are Having a Baby!

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

58 mins ago

 on

South African actress and media personality, Minnie Dlamini-Jones and husband Quinton Jones are having a baby. The couple tied the knot in 2017, first a traditional wedding in July, and a second white wedding in September.

She announced the good news in a social media post on Saturday morning in which she also wished her husband a happy birthday.

In the post, Dlamini Jones gushed that “starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true,” adding that she “could not have chosen a better man to be the father of our child”.

Starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true and I couldn’t have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. Our family has suffered such a painful loss however, God has proven to us that with death, comes new life and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly 🙏🏾
Happy Birthday my love we’re having a baby 🎉🎉🎉 Best Bday present ever, I know lol😂
#BecomingMamaJones 💎 #TheJoneses ❤️

A photo also accompanied the post, showing the expecting mum in a traditionally-styled dress cradling her baby bump.

Congratulations to the Jones!

Photo Credit: juddvanrensburg

