BBNaija Day – 53: Trikytee wins Arena Games, Vee is Heading to Cape Town & Ozo’s Second Strike

Teamwork for the dream

Teamwork has helped many Housemates get far into the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house so far, we take a look at some occasions you loved too.

Teamwork is loosely defined as the combined action of a group of people, particularly when that action is efficient. Teamwork was the name of the game this week as the housemates were tasked with being kind to each other.

We asked you what you thought were the best teamwork moments from the house and we got some gems from the season so far. Of course, we mostly see teamwork when it comes to the wagers, let’s take a look at what you suggested. We definitely thought the musical wager was one for the books, and it turns out that you did too! The wager was first on the list of Thursday night wager wins.

The TomTom task was one for musical abilities and agility and the teams all did very well as they put their lyrical and musical genius on high volume!

The second Oppo task showed the housemates coming together to take the perfect picture in pairs where we witnessed a Dorathy and Kiddwaya win. Of course, when it comes to showing off their creativity the housemates seem to excel! The slam poetry wager seemed to stick in some minds of some that the housemates came together to earn themselves a win!

The hero wager seems to remind us all to be grateful to others for where we are. When the housemates made their emotional presentations, many of you seemed to relate, we are therefore not surprised that it was mentioned as a show of teamwork. The Thursday night wager where the housemate acted as former housemates seemed to entertain the housemates too.

The Airtel wager brought tears to some as they laughed at the funny moments in presentations. The Airtel wager saw the housemates team up to recreate the infamous #444 song as well as enact a short skit in their teams. We would say they definitely did well too.

There have been so many moments in the House that have highlighted phenomenal teamwork, even though there will only be one winner in the end. It goes to show, with a team you get much further.

Team Black wins eighth Sports Trivia

Here’s how the eighth edition of the Betway Sports Trivia went down.

Similar to last week, today’s winners will receive something called the Betway Boost. As they were told earlier, the Betway Boost is a special gift that boosts their current wallet. This means their Betway wallet will be credited with 25 BB Naira for each member of the winning team. Immediately after reading the brief, the Housemates were required to divide themselves into two teams. As always, each team must have both male and female members. Here’s how the Head of House (for Team White) and the Deputy (for Team Black) selected their teammates. Team White Team Black Trikytee Laycon Kiddwaya Ozo Dorathy Vee Prince Neo Nengi Game on! As usual, a board with numbered cards were placed in the Garden for the Sports Trivia. In total, there were 30 questions and the answer to each question was written directly under the cards bearing the questions. Each group had the opportunity to answer 15 questions each. To play, each group had to take turns in nominating one person at a time. The nominated Housemate then proceeded to the board to pick a card. After asking the question, the other group had to answer. After they had provided their answer, the person who asked the question had to confirm whether they were correct or not. Whatever answer was provided was final and could not be changed. A scoreboard and chalks were given for the purpose of this game. Congratulations Team Black! For every question answered correctly, the team scored a point. All answers were to be collated at the end of the game. The team who scored the highest points became the winner and for this week’s Sports Trivia, Team Black emerged victoriously.

Trikytee’s lucky week

Trikytee has had his best week yet in the Lockdown House and this article celebrates it all.