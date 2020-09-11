It Looks Like “The Fast & the Furious” Franchise is Going to Space with “F9: The Fast Saga”

It’s confirmed! “F9: The Fast Saga” is coming next year.

Ludacris hinted at it, but Michelle Rodriguez has confirmed that “F9: The Fast Saga” is going to space!.

We can’t wait to see how Dominic Toretto fares in zero gravity, but it looks like we might have to wait a bit longer for this one. Due to the ongoing pandemic, “F9: The Fast Saga” has been delayed until 2021.

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, make up the cast of the new film!

Watch the trailer: