A Pheelz + #BBNaija’s Laycon & Vee Collaboration? Yes Please!

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Ace music producer Pheelz may have just hinted at a collaboration with some of your BBNaija’s faves!

The producer and singer raised suspicion during his #AskPheelz challenge when a fan asked if he has plans to work with the 2020 BBNaija winner, Laycon. In response to the question, Pheelz shared a photo of himself, Laycon, and Vee in the studio, with the caption “You were saying?”

We sure can’t wait to hear what they’re cooking.

Photo Credit: @Pheelzonthebeat

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

