Music
A Pheelz + #BBNaija’s Laycon & Vee Collaboration? Yes Please!
Ace music producer Pheelz may have just hinted at a collaboration with some of your BBNaija’s faves!
The producer and singer raised suspicion during his #AskPheelz challenge when a fan asked if he has plans to work with the 2020 BBNaija winner, Laycon. In response to the question, Pheelz shared a photo of himself, Laycon, and Vee in the studio, with the caption “You were saying?”
We sure can’t wait to hear what they’re cooking.
You were saying ?🤘🏾 #Rii #Askpheelz https://t.co/AQfSjgcscX pic.twitter.com/OkzwwhvlOT
— Pheelz (@Pheelzonthebeat) November 25, 2020
Photo Credit: @Pheelzonthebeat