Sundays in every Nigerian home are incomplete without the famous “Sunday rice”. In this vlog, Sisi Yemmie is showing us how to make that delicious stew for Sunday rice, with her favorite fish, Hake fish.

She says,

One of my favorite Fishes for Stew is HAKE, Fried Hake Fish. So Good! This Stew recipe is also simple and delicious to make.

Watch the video below: