Sisi Yemmie thinks it’s high time you stepped up your food presentation game, and so she’s sharing this special plantain boats recipe which can be made using whatever filling you fancy. She says,

I love Plantains in whatever version they come but especially as Dodo! Todays recipe is plantain boats and these look fabulous when presented. You can choose any filling you want for the Plantain Boats – do you!

Watch the video below: