Watch Episode 4 of Neptune‘s “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates”

All the dates so far have turned out to be a disaster. But the fourth might just be the charm! Watch all the fun and drama in the fourth episode of “Table for Two: a Series of First Dates”

Table for Two: a Series of First Dates is a dramatic, comedic look at modern dating etiquette through the eyes of the rather peculiar guests that visit Table for Two while 3 waiters and 2 students work together to attract more customers to the restaurant.

