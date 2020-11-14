Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 4 of Neptune‘s “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates”

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature: Episode 2 of "The Youth: The Road To 2023" Explores the Origin of the #EndSARS Movement

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Episode 8 of Lasisi Elenu's "Mama & Papa Godspower" is Here!

BN TV

How to Deal with Body Odour, According to Vandora

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Temi Otedola's Arise 360 Interview about 'Citation" is so Inspiring

BN TV

Catch BBNaija’s Dorathy & Prince on the Latest Episode of #NdaniTGIFShow

BN TV Movies & TV

This Netflix Docu-Series "Trial 4" is so Timely | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Music

She Has Done it All! Watch the Final Part of Tiwa Savage's "Black Box Interview"

BN TV Scoop

Make Up, Food & Family Time - Sisi Yemmie's Birthday Vlog is a Mood

BN TV Inspired

Meet The Accidental Entrepreneur on Episode 5 of "Streets Of Lagos"

BN TV

Watch Episode 4 of Neptune‘s “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates”

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

All the dates so far have turned out to be a disaster. But the fourth might just be the charm! Watch all the fun and drama in the fourth episode of “Table for Two: a Series of First Dates

Table for Two: a Series of First Dates is a dramatic, comedic look at modern dating etiquette through the eyes of the rather peculiar guests that visit Table for Two while 3 waiters and 2 students work together to attract more customers to the restaurant.

Enjoy the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Olawunmi Adegoke: Develop a Lifestyle of Consistency Using these Tips

Tari Taylaur: Public Service is Not an Avenue to Milk the State

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Has Been Voted as Women’s Prize for Fiction ‘Winner of Winners’

We Want Youths in Politics, but What Power Do Political Appointments Carry?

What Happens After You Have Been Assaulted By SARS?
Advertisement
css.php