TBoss is Celebrating Two Years of Conceiving Her Daughter Starr

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ex-BBNaija ‘See Gbob’ housemate, TBoss is celebrating her daughter Starr‘s conception.
To mark the day, TBoss shared photos from Starr’s first birthday celebration with family and friends and captioning them, the excited mum wrote:

On this Day 2 years ago A Starr was Conceived ☺️.
Conception is NOT Birthday…
Okay Okay maybe I’m 24 hours & 10 mins late posting up AGAIN But you get the point 😆🙈.
Thank you to My beautiful family & friends who trusted us enough to pop by to celebrate My Starr’s Birthday even if it was just briefly. We Love & Appreciate you all😘

Photo Credit: @officialtboss_

