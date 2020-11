Congratulations are in order!

Afrobeats singer L.A.X just got a new house and he’s super excited about it.

He shared photos of the new house saying,

I DREAMT OF DAYS LIKE THIS AND NOW ITS HAPPENING. I JUST JOINED THE LANLORD ASSOCIATION OF LAGOS . #newestlanlord #mondaymotivation #ZAZAVIBES #zazamansion

Photo Credit: @izzlax