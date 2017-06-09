BellaNaija

Exclusive: #BBNaija’s TBoss has a New Endorsement Deal and it’s Yummy!

09.06.2017

Boss Nation stand up, TBoss has gotten her first endorsement deal and it is a yummy one. The Big Brother Naija star has been named as the face of Shirleys Confectionary in Abuja.

Shirley’s is the same company which endorsed Olajumoke last year.

To kick off her role, TBoss will be at a breakfast buffet hosted at Shirleys this Saturday in Abuja.

The first campaign featuring TBoss representing the brand has been revealed and it features TBoss enjoying a Shirleys Shawarma.

 

1 Comments on Exclusive: #BBNaija’s TBoss has a New Endorsement Deal and it’s Yummy!
  • king Bey June 9, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Go president of boss nation…we got your back all day mami

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

