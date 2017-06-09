Exclusive: #BBNaija’s TBoss has a New Endorsement Deal and it’s Yummy!

Boss Nation stand up, TBoss has gotten her first endorsement deal and it is a yummy one. The Big Brother Naija star has been named as the face of Shirleys Confectionary in Abuja.

Shirley’s is the same company which endorsed Olajumoke last year.

To kick off her role, TBoss will be at a breakfast buffet hosted at Shirleys this Saturday in Abuja.

The first campaign featuring TBoss representing the brand has been revealed and it features TBoss enjoying a Shirleys Shawarma.