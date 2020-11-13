Temi Otedola’s Arise 360 Interview about ‘Citation” is so Inspiring

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Social media star, fashionista and budding actress, Temi Otedola, plays the lead role of Moremi Oluwa in Kunle Afolayan‘s new film “Citation“, a sobering drama about sexual assault on college campuses.

Temi’s performance has been widely lauded since the film debuted on Netflix, but its surprisingly her first movie role. Directed by Kunle Afolayan, she stars alongside industry stalwarts including Joke Silva, Jimmy-Jean Louis, Ini Edo, Gabriel Afolayan, Ibukun Awosika, Bukunmi Oluwashina and other Nollywood stars.

Watch below:

