He is my Personal Comedian! Titilope & Oyinkansola’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Titilope and Oyinkansola met in their fourth year in Bowen University when Titilope mistakenly stepped on him. You might assume that their love story kicked off at that point but no. Nothing happened again until they met again during their CDS meeting. They went from catching up, checking up on each other to Oyinkansola becoming her personal comedian.

Now after the jokes and laughter, these two are ready to tie the knot. Keep scrolling to see their beautiful pre-wedding photos captured by Keziie and planned by Tessallure Events.

How We Met

By the bride, Titilope

We attended Bowen together but were never friends, acquaintances or whatever. In 400 level, we almost had an altercation because I stepped on him mistakenly and was rude about it (some guy messed my mood up that night and I transferred aggression on my one true love). God was definitely giving me a sign, which I totally ignored.

How We Met

By the groom, Oyinkansola



Everyone thought she was cute, I also thought so but it didn’t mean much. I encouraged every guy that liked her to speak with her without knowing I was only advertising my property.

Her Version Cont’d

Fast forward to 2014, NYSC. On the first CDS after camp, I was standing by the gate with my earpiece plugged. On my occasional view of the gate, I saw Oyinkan coming through. Honestly, I was scared, my heart skipped a beat because I remembered that night in school. He came directly to me, greeted me and hugged me (you can imagine my sigh of relief). He made me laugh every CDS meeting and I realized I started looking forward to seeing him every Thursday. We exchanged numbers after months and he started calling me every evening to “check on me”. The rest, they say, is history. Everything about him felt different and he has been consistent!

His Version Cont’d

I wanted Lagos for NYSC but finally got Ibadan and the same local government with Titi. I saw her standing all by herself, a familiar face, a very cute familiar face. I went over to say hi, hoping she won’t start from where we stopped instead I became her personal comedian 😁 . As God would have it and as I have always believed, whatever is mine will come to me.

Our Proposal Story

By the bride, Titilope

I knew he was coming home that period but I didn’t know the exact date. I remember I was at work when I saw him, I screamed, I was petrified. Took him home to meet my dad, he gave his blessings. He asked me to come to meet his big family on Saturday. He said we were having dinner later with some of them. We kept going from house to house. At the last stop, I noticed he was walking ahead and entered the house before me

The house was decorated, nice lighting, slow music, flowers everywhere, flashing lights from photographers and videographers lol. He looked nervous and happy too. It was beautiful 😍 I was surprised because I thought it was going to happen at dinner. Oyin got on one knee and started saying so many things I didn’t hear lol. I didn’t need to hear them because his actions over the years had said everything I ever wanted to hear. I was emotional but as a hard girl and many people around, I couldn’t fall my hand and cry. It looked like he was about to cry on my behalf lol. I felt overwhelmed and happy. He was grinning from ear to ear. I didn’t want the moment to end, thank God it never did!

HIM: Her family members knew I was coming home except her. All through the journey, I thought about what I was going to say to the Woman I knew I couldn’t live without. I had always looked forward to that YES!! I’m happy I got it.

