Weddings
Yes to Our Love! Peace & Daniel’s Beautiful Outdoor Wedding
In life its the little things that count the most!
You are going to be loving every bit of Peace and Daniel‘s outdoor wedding and traditional wedding.
Peace was a stunning beauty in her wedding dress by Elizabeth Lace and Bridal while her groom looked equally dashing in his blue & black tuxedo. Their outdoor ceremony was held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel. The decor, ambience and give it such a heartwarming feel. Reciting their individual vows in a beautiful outdoor space and promising to never leave, stay true and give all that they have was – heavenly!
Just before the white wedding, Peace tied the knot traditionally to her Yoruba prince, Daniel in the most beautiful way. She was radiantly dressed in her traditional Igala outfit with a modern twist to suit her style. The ceremony kicked off with the traditional rites of the bride’s family after which the groom’s Yoruba culture was celebrated as the couple changed into their green Asooke look.
You should also check out their pre-wedding shoot + love story on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
Traditional Wedding
Credits
Bride: @paixxy_o
Groom: @danielkomolafe
Planner: @lh_events
Photography: @mofebamuyiwa
Dress: @elizabethandlacebridal
Makeup: @oshewabeauty
Hair: @tobbiestouch
Execution Team: @524events
Venue: Lagos Oriental Hotel
Chairs: @naphtalieventsandrentals
Reception Outfit: @flat17studio
Trad Hairstyling: @missyshair_
Gele: @gelebysegunlagos
Igala Outfit: @sheyeoladejo
Asooke: @shadiatalasooke