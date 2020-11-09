Yes to Our Love! Peace & Daniel’s Beautiful Outdoor Wedding

In life its the little things that count the most!

You are going to be loving every bit of Peace and Daniel‘s outdoor wedding and traditional wedding.

Peace was a stunning beauty in her wedding dress by Elizabeth Lace and Bridal while her groom looked equally dashing in his blue & black tuxedo. Their outdoor ceremony was held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel. The decor, ambience and give it such a heartwarming feel. Reciting their individual vows in a beautiful outdoor space and promising to never leave, stay true and give all that they have was – heavenly!

Just before the white wedding, Peace tied the knot traditionally to her Yoruba prince, Daniel in the most beautiful way. She was radiantly dressed in her traditional Igala outfit with a modern twist to suit her style. The ceremony kicked off with the traditional rites of the bride’s family after which the groom’s Yoruba culture was celebrated as the couple changed into their green Asooke look.

You should also check out their pre-wedding shoot + love story on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Traditional Wedding

Credits

Bride: @paixxy_o

Groom: @danielkomolafe

Planner: @lh_events

Photography: @mofebamuyiwa

Dress: @elizabethandlacebridal

Makeup: @oshewabeauty

Hair: @tobbiestouch

Execution Team: @524events

Venue: Lagos Oriental Hotel

Chairs: @naphtalieventsandrentals

Reception Outfit: @flat17studio

Trad Hairstyling: @missyshair_

Gele: @gelebysegunlagos

Igala Outfit: @sheyeoladejo

Asooke: @shadiatalasooke