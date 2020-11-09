Connect with us

Weddings

Yes to Our Love! Peace & Daniel's Beautiful Outdoor Wedding

Inspired Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 359

Weddings

All Shades of Love! Taaooma & Abula's #BNBling in Namibia + Love Story

Weddings

BellaNaija Played a Role in This Love Story! See Ink & Kunle's Civil Wedding

Weddings

Birthday Photo Shoot Turned Proposal! See Olayinka & Adetunji's Surprise #BNBling

Inspired Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 358

Weddings

This is Us! Stephanie & Rume's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

It's #TheHappyUnion! See Funmi & Happy's Glamorous Wedding

Weddings

Forever Yours! Odinachi & Michael's Wedding in Houston

Weddings

You are my Perfect Human! Adaobi & Ayotunde's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Yes to Our Love! Peace & Daniel’s Beautiful Outdoor Wedding

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In life its the little things that count the most!

You are going to be loving every bit of Peace and Daniel‘s outdoor wedding and traditional wedding.

Peace was a stunning beauty in her wedding dress by Elizabeth Lace and Bridal while her groom looked equally dashing in his blue & black tuxedo. Their outdoor ceremony was held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel. The decor, ambience and give it such a heartwarming feel.  Reciting their individual vows in a beautiful outdoor space and promising to never leave, stay true and give all that they have was – heavenly!

Just before the white wedding, Peace tied the knot traditionally to her Yoruba prince, Daniel in the most beautiful way. She was radiantly dressed in her traditional Igala outfit with a modern twist to suit her style. The ceremony kicked off with the traditional rites of the bride’s family after which the groom’s Yoruba culture was celebrated as the couple changed into their green Asooke look.

You should also check out their pre-wedding shoot + love story on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

Traditional Wedding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credits

Bride:  @paixxy_o
Groom: @danielkomolafe
Planner: @lh_events
Photography: @mofebamuyiwa
Dress: @elizabethandlacebridal
Makeup@oshewabeauty
Hair@tobbiestouch
Execution Team@524events
Venue: Lagos Oriental Hotel
Chairs@naphtalieventsandrentals
Reception Outfit: @flat17studio
Trad Hairstyling: @missyshair_
Gele: @gelebysegunlagos
Igala Outfit: @sheyeoladejo
Asooke: @shadiatalasooke

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Serial Entrepreneur & Medical Doctor Emmanuel Okeleji of SeamlessHR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Voting is Great, but Building a System of Accountability is Also Necessary

We Have to Break the Wall Between the Rich and the Poor

Tari Taylaur: We Can Self-Regulate Social Media by Being Mindful of What We Post Online

Adefolake Adekola: We Cannot Return to Normalcy
Advertisement
css.php