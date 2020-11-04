Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 359

AsoEbi Bella

Published

4 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Pretty wedding guest @arinolaaa_
Gele @khernys_touch
Outfit @kennyabim
Makeup: @divadivineatelier

@cokaholiic Designed and tailored: @marveeofficial Asooke: @wovenmarketafrica
Mua: @pamelamorgannn

Fabric: @adunni_alasoo
Gele: @gele_by_segunlagos
Mua: @tobie_peters
Bridesmaid: @theadaa__
Photograph: @d_awesometouch

@iambisola Outfit: @somobysomo
MUA: @iamsallyb_
Photography : @dnl_lens

@okikiola_o
Makeup and gele @oteniaramakeovers

#SisterSister
MUA @tafeedas_glamour.
@raheena_kabeer
@hauwwah_kabeer

@jidenna Outfit: @atafo.official
Cap: @simonandmary
Photography: @tylradams

@thedorathybachor
Creative Directing & styling: @eikechukwuodum
Photography: @eleanorgoodeyphotography
Dress: @topefnr
Makeup: @bimpeonakoya
Hair styling: @ferdinandshair
Accessories: @tavinbeads
Special effects: @sydeninteractive

@oluwasheye
Headband @sheyeoladejo
Outfit @sheyeoladejo
MakeUp @peaceibadin_mua

Dress: @houseofsolange

Outfit: @trax_apparel
Bag: @trax_apparel
Shoes: @razorsharp_mens_store
📸: @amadi_man
www.asoebibella.com

@la_yi_fa_
Dress: @ij_couture
Makeup: @beautybyghene

Dress @zuriazaleaworldwide
Muse: @Berlamundi
Photography @frozzenseconds
Brocade @do.nu.ki
headpiece @ys.dazzle

@deezdivine Outfit by @addictionbycharlsy
Make up by @glitternglossbeauty

Wedding guest Dress @yartelgh
Photo @fotokonceptgh
Make up @shadesandbrushes

Hair @hairartistrybylola
Outfit @nicholestylish
Fabrics @fauzzycollections
Earrings @sacollectionz
Set design / planner @cupidevents
Photographer @omotayo_david

@iamndapandula
Photography: @mr.jesss
Hair @kushbytaylar
Facebeat @facemechanicgh

@kokobykhloe
Mua : @_mordified
Photographer @jeremiahohimai
Hairstylist : @emmahair.ng
Wardrobe @Dorhanns_collection
Stylist @_emmanuelgoodnews

Groom @mexzzie
Bride @cynthiamachie ⠀

Bride @my_real_scenario
Makeup @monettebeauties
Dress @msmakor
Location @momodu_studios
Photography @momoduweddings

Photographer @ayoalasi
Outfit @mauchio_kutz
Videographer @rmstudios
Turban @dbellezza_gele

@tontolet
Outfit @bibichristophers
Bag and shoe @larrittshoevillage
Jewlery @lucianoclothier_jewelry Hair @thevirginhairfantasy

@ariyiikedimples
Outfit:@lamideofficial
Shoes :@shadytewholesale

@therealrhonkefella outfit: @rhonkefellacollections
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Kids!

Photography: @glitteratiphotography_kiddies
Outfit: @zaddiz.clothing

@hajia4real

Mummy and her mini me
@mizwanneka

Photography: @mayowaaboah

