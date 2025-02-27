Thanks to a Work Colleague, Godsown Met Her Soulmate Daniel!

When it comes to finding love, sometimes fate works through the people around us—including a colleague at work. Godsown met Daniel during her first days at her new job.

They were introduced by her new colleague, who happened to be Daniel’s sister. Time passed, and in between quick hellos, moments of silence, and thoughtful gestures, a love story began to bloom. Daniel knew it was time to take things to the next level. He planned a romantic and intimate proposal, where he asked Godsown to marry him. With so much joy in her heart, she said ‘Yes’ to the man who had now stolen her heart. Thier proposal photos are all shades of cute and will have you cheesing out as you scroll.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Godsown:

I met Daniel when I just moved to Lagos in 2021. I recently got a job in Lagos, and I was to be onboarded by a fine lady who was resigning to tend to some family matters. As days went by and I was learning, her brother called from Canada to check on her during our break, and she was like “Oh, Daniel see the smallie that’s working with me now”, and he said hi to me and that was it.

On my birthday in July same year, he called me for the first time and said he wanted to wish me a happy birthday. After that day, we both went mute, no calls or anything, just some random comments on my WhatsApp and snap stories till their dads burial in October same year. I happened to be the one holding his sister’s phone which was being used to lifestream for those who couldn’t attend the burial which included him.

In 2022, we went mute for the whole year, just for random comments and Hellos to check on him as I learnt he was dealing with things on his own . (Small girl like me just thought oh let me be checking on him as per Padi Padi ish but we lost touch and everyone moved on).

He came back to Nigeria for the first time in 13 years in 2023 and asked if I and another friend of his sister can plan a surprise visit for his siblings and we did that successfully.

Anddddddd😂, that was the first time we were setting eyes on each other physically. I was feeling him but I said to myself , I rather count sand at the seashore than say anything to him lol, not knowing he was liking what he saw too. 😂

I had just got out of a tough situation that I never thought would happen but God knows how he works. I wasn’t sure I wanted a relationship at that point because I was scared of committing again. So I just chilled and let him mingle and flex himself on his trip. As he got back to Canada, I wasn’t even expecting any call from him. Gbam I saw my phone ringing on video and my heart went on overdrive with shock and a mixture of excitement, When the sexiest baritone voice said “Hi what’s up with you?” I literally melted😩🥰.

Fast forward to his sister’s birthday in June 2023 , he called her and said he wants to go further with Godsown, I heard her scream out on excitement and said “We have a wedding to plan” lol 😂. The following month was my birthday and dammmnnn, he gave me the first birthday surprise I have ever gotten in my life. From then on, we started dating and in 2024, he came for his grand mum’s burial and took it to the next level to see my parents.

By the end of the year 2024, he made his intentions very clear without doubt that I was who he needed in his life and helloooooo guys, he gave me the warmest proposal in January 2025. Yeah, I now understand why ladies run when they first set their eyes on their man trying to propose to them. I won’t judge anyone anymore I promise 😝 😂… the feeling is on another level. I really prayed to God for a kind, nurturing and loving man and he gave me without a second thought. Truly we find love where we never knew we could.

Credits

Couple @top_rhed | @g.odsown

Decor @truelovelane

Photography @mayo9ice

Videography @jossy_visuals