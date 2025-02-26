Vivian Went in Search of Chandeliers and Found Love Instead #TheVAunion24

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We already know by now, that love has no manual and it can find you anywhere and at any time – sometimes while hunting for chandeliers! Vivian and Adejuwon’s love story began in 2019 when a chance meeting turned into something truly magical.

After exchanging contacts, their connection blossomed, and just three weeks later, they had their first date. That same night, Adejuwon asked Vivian to be his girlfriend, and with her heart already set on him, she said yes! Five beautiful years later, Adejuwon popped the big question, and of course, Vivian said yes again!

Their pre-wedding photos radiate the love and joy that define their journey, capturing the excitement of this next chapter.

Enjoy their beautiful photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Vivian:

Our love story started in 2019 when I was house hunting. On this day, I went in search of household appliances. I was looking around for chandeliers when he walked up to me. We exchanged contacts and got talking. About 3 weeks later, we had our first date and he asked me out officially. I said yes the same night because I knew I already liked him. We dated for about 5 years and he asked me to marry him in June 2024. I’m more than excited to start this journey with him!

 

Credits

Bride @sheisveevian
Planner @royaldivaeventss
Photography @tosinjoshweddings | @promzimedia
Videography @smokhyimagery
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Hair @honeyc.thestylist
Bride’s Outit @maksdesigns_official

 

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

